ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Head-To-Head Analysis

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $211.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -3.85% -4.18% -3.07% Vivos N/A N/A -137.11%

Risk and Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 23.67 -$9.14 million ($0.30) -524.83 Vivos $10,000.00 2,243.37 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -6.55

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivos beats ShockWave Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

