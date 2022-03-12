Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Increases By 2,289.2%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 2,289.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVASF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.18) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $8.30 on Friday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.