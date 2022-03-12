Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 70.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

