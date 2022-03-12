Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 57.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.92.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.