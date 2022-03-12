Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 52.7%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.
Shares of BNTGF opened at $76.75 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58.
Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)
