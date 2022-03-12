Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Drops By 91.6%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

About BrewBilt Manufacturing (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.