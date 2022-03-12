Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Increases By 364.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 364.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BTVCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 18,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
