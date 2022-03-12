Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Increases By 364.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 364.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTVCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 18,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

