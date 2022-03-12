Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declines By 64.7%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,098. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 27.22%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.