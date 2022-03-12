Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 92.3%

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLPXY stock traded down 1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 20.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of 11.85 and a fifty-two week high of 24.92.

Separately, Citigroup lowered China Longyuan Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

