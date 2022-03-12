Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rises By 1,900.0%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

