Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rises By 109.6%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGDDY shares. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 331,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,107. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.