Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 55.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 26,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

