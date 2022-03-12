Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Expands By 2,200.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HTLZF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

