Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Declines By 51.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HHR stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

HHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

