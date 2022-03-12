Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Drops By 50.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 61.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBTI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

