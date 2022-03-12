Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Decreases By 59.1%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Koç Holding AS has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.
About Koç Holding AS
