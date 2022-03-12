Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Decreases By 50.4%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

