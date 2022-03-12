Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Drops By 74.2%

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:LCW remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Learn CW Investment has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18.
Learn CW Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
