Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Expands By 703.6%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 703.6% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.