Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Rises By 104.8%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,644,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,717. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Mexus Gold US (Get Rating)
