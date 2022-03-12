Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Drops By 96.3%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
