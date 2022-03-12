Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Grows By 246.5%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLSP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,393. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

