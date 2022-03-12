Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Increases By 95,700.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 95,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Olympus stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Olympus has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

