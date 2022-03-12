Short Interest in Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Drops By 75.6%

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTHF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Optimi Health has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.