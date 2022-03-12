Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Grows By 108.5%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRSR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 39,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

