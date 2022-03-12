Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Drops By 60.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

SBEV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,356. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

