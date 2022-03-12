Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 73.7%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.85%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

