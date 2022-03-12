Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 73.3%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $17.50 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (Get Rating)

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

