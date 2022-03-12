Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 73.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $17.50 on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.