Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rises By 1,272.7%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 1,272.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $980.00.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

