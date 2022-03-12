Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 48.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

About Victory Square Technologies (Get Rating)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.