Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Drops By 94.3%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VKIN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.