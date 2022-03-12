ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Randall Hawks Buys 6,695 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $27.95 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

