Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Steven Ciardiello Sells 1,557 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.