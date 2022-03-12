Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SGHT stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

