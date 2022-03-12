SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02). 26,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,004,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The company has a market cap of £494.64 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

