Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.92. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.