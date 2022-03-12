Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $18.92. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

