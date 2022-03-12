Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 6,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

