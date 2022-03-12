Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

