Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter.

QQC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

