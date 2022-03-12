Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $104.71 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

About Singapore Exchange (Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

