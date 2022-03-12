Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.32. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 7,942 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.
About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)
Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.