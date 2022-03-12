Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 115.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,610. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

