SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 147.4% in February

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 13th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,456.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $44.07 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

