Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 347 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

