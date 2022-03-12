Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

