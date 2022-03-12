Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

