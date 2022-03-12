Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Cut to $8.30 by Analysts at Dawson James

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Dawson James from $11.40 to $8.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

