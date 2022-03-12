SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $305.00 to $411.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.93.

SEDG stock opened at $317.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

