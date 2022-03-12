Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.