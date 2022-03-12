Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

